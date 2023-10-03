Hyderabad: 7 year-old boy undergoes liver transplant

The youngster was diagnosed with Glycogen Storage Disorder (GSD), a genetic disorder that damages the normal functioning of liver.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:22 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Hyderabad: The transplant surgeons at Renova NIGL Hospitals, Banjara Hills on Tuesday announced successful living-related liver transplant on a 7-year-old-boy, who received a part of the donated liver from his mother.

The youngster was diagnosed with Glycogen Storage Disorder (GSD), a genetic disorder that damages the normal functioning of liver. The medical condition also compromised the growth of the child.

The boy, hailing from Palnadu district, Andhra Pradesh was admitted under the care of senior liver transplant surgeon and Director, Renova Hospitals, Dr.R.V.Raghavendra Rao. A series of diagnostic tests revealed that liver transplant was the only treatment modality left for the youngster.

The child’s mother came forward to donate a piece of her liver while the Government of Andhra Pradesh decided to partially finance the medical expenses for the expensive surgery. The transplant team at Renova Hospitals decided to go ahead and conduct the liver transplant surgery.

“The child developed the disease due to genetic reasons and such genetically acquired liver diseases are very rarely seen. Both the child and mother have recovered normally and should be able to lead a normal life, “ Dr Raghavendra said.