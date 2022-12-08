Hyderabad: Simultaneous liver and kidney transplant conducted successfully at KIMS

Transplant surgeons at KIMS announced successful simultaneous liver and kidney transplant surgeries on a 50-year-old housewife from Siliguri.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:50 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: Transplant surgeons at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) on Thursday announced successful simultaneous liver and kidney transplant surgeries on a 50-year-old housewife from Siliguri, West Bengal, who was suffering from polycystic liver and end-stage kidney disease.

Due to her medical condition, the patient, Usha Agarwal’s liver grew abnormally and weighed 12 kg, occupying the entire abdomen. Through Jeevandan organ donation initiative, she received a cadaver liver and kidney from a brain dead patient.

Dr. Ravichand Siddachari, Chief, Liver Transplant and HPB Surgery, said “Polycystic liver and kidney disease is a hereditary condition in which due to mutations in gene, cysts (fluid-filled cavities) are formed in kidneys and liver. As the cysts grow, they start experiencing the symptoms.”

It was a complex surgery since the liver had occupied the entire abdomen, and involved detaching liver from its attachments and also to preserve the important structures required for transplantation. “But we succeeded in transplanting a new liver,” Dr. Uma Maheshwara Rao, Urologist and Renal transplant surgeon, said.

The marathon surgery that lasted for nearly 14 hours was taken-up by transplant surgeons Dr. Ravichand Siddachari, Dr. Sachin Daga, Dr. K.N. Paramesha, Dr. Uma Maheshwara Rao while post-operative care was given by Hepatologist, Dr.Sharat Putta, and senior nephrologist Dr.V.S. Reddy.