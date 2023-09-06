Liver transplant surgery at Osmania General Hospital

OGH surgeons conducted a cadaver donor liver transplant surgery on a 38-year-old daily wager Peddinti Murali from Siddipet district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:20 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Liver transplant patient with senior doctors at OGH

Hyderabad: Continuing the trend of government tertiary hospitals successfully taking up free organ transplantations, the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) surgeons conducted a cadaver donor liver transplant surgery on a 38-year-old daily wager Peddinti Murali from Siddipet district.

A resident of Mustiyala village, Murali came to OGH with liver failure and was advised that liver transplantation was the only treatment of choice. As luck would have it, the surgeons at Gandhi Hospital, had declared a trauma victim as brain dead last week and the donor liver was available, which was immediately transported to OGH.

The OGH transplant surgeons successfully conducted the procedure on August 20 at the newly developed ultramodern operation theatre complex.

“Murali has recovered from the liver transplant surgery and has been discharged on Wednesday. This was possible due to the support from the State government, coordination between two different government hospitals and surgeons from multiple departments within the OGH. The entire liver transplant surgery was done free of cost,” OGH, Superintendent, Dr B Nagender said.

Thanks to the developed of ultra modern operation theatre complex, this is for the second time that the surgeons at OGH have managed to conduct liver transplantation, he added.