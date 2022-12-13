Hyderabad: 8 organs of 53-year-old brain dead teacher donated

The teacher's family including his wife B Vijayalakshmi, sons and brother gave consent to donate his organs.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:09 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Hyderabad: A total of eight organs of a 53-year-old teacher B Nagender, a resident of Attapur, who was declared as brain dead by neuro-physicians, were donated by his relatives to needy patients, as part of Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

Nagender who received serious injuries after falling from his bike at LB Nagar on December 7 was rushed him to Yashoda Hospitals, Malakpet. Despite providing emergency ICU care for three-days, his condition did not improve and on December 12, the team of neuro-physicians declared Nagender as brain dead.

Also Read Pig-to-human heart transplant in brain dead patients successful

Following grief counselling sessions taken up by Jeevandan coordinators, Nagender’s family including his wife B Vijayalakshmi, sons and brother gave consent to donate his organs. Two kidneys, liver, two lungs, heart and two corneas were retrieved and allocated to different transplant centres.