Hyderabad: 97 grievances received under Prajavani

Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy receives a total of 97 complaints under the Prajavani program at the GHMC head office and directs officials to resolve the issues at the earliest.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 July 2024, 09:03 PM

Hyderabad: A total of 97 complaints were received under the Prajavani program in six zones on Monday. Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy received the grievances at the GHMC head office and directed officials to resolve the issues at the earliest.

As many as 37 grievances, which is the highest were from Kukatpally followed closely by Serilingampally with 33 grievances. While five appeals were made from Charminar, a total of 12 complaints were made in Secunderabad, 8 in Khairatabad and 2 complaints were received in LB Nagar.

Further, 16 grievances were received through the phone-in program and sent to the concerned authorities for resolution.

While most issues were regarding town planning, other complaints were about engineering works, taxes, labour welfare, and others.

Additional Commissioner K. Sreevatsa, Nalini Padmavathi, Geetha Radhika, Yadagiri Rao, Sunanda Rani, CCP Rajendra Prasad Naik, CM&HO Dr. Padmaja, Chief Entomologist Dr. Rambabu, Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Abdul Wakeel and other senior officers were present.