Hyderabad: Vacant market complex at Narayanguda sore spot for roadside vendors

In 2020, the then-dilapidated municipal market was razed down and soon a four-storeyed modern market took its place.

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 30 June 2024, 10:25 PM

The newly built GHMC market complex at the Narayanguda Junction. —Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: At the bustling Narayanguda Junction, 63-year-old Shankar sits patiently behind his roadside ginger-garlic stall, awaiting his next customer. Behind him is the vacant modern market complex, erected upon the very land where his once-thriving Kirana store stood.

For his customers, Shankar is a roadside vendor with whom they can bargain for pennies and for motorists he is an encroacher taking up road space. But what he really is, is a victim of ignorant civic administration. Like him, around 60 other vendors have lost their shops to make way for a building that now stands abandoned.

In 2020, the then-dilapidated municipal market was razed down and soon a four-storeyed modern market took its place. While authorities promised to give those who lost their shops priority in this new facility, as it is yet to open its doors nearly two years after its construction, many have ended up selling their goods on the roads.

“When I had to give up my shop for this construction, I was left with nothing. Lockdown began soon after so I went back to my village and stayed there for four years because I couldn’t earn here” said Shankar.

The new market was built with an estimated budget of Rs 4 crore on 757.89 square yards. It has a cellar, stilt floor, and even a ramp to make it easier for vendors to load and unload their goods. There are around 54 shops that are equipped with everything a vendor needs – platforms, bulbs, fans, and storage space.

With this facility, authorities hoped to create a hygienic place of business and save them from the harsh weather conditions and also eliminate the encroachment of footpaths and roads. Unfortunately, while they were successful in building their ambitious project they failed to fulfil its intention.

“I am a single mother and this is my only source of income. They said they would give us a shop inside that building, but look at me now. I sit here every day and earn an income with which I can barely put food on the table,” laments Laxmamma, who sells vegetables.

After multiple visits to government offices, vendors claim the builder of the market had unsettled bills with the GHMC because of which they aren’t able to occupy the shops.