Hyderabad: Advocate loses Rs 55 lakh to cypto fraudsters

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:39 AM, Wed - 15 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman advocate lost Rs 55 lakh to fraudsters who lured her with high profits in cryptocurrency trading.

The victim, a resident of Secunderabad had found nearly a month ago that a woman Ammie added her to a WhatsApp group where regular updates about crypto business were posted. For a few days, she followed the updates in the group and one day she received a call from Ammie who told her about bitcoin trading and profits. She was introduced to one Jack, who explained about bitcoin business and asked her to download an app on her phone. She was told to pay 20 percent of profits as commission, to which she agreed.

“She downloaded the app and started making small investments in bitcoin business. She made profits initially and lured by more profits, she invested around Rs 55 lakh and later got duped,” police said.

In another case, a man from Basheerbagh lost Rs 10 lakh to fraudsters in cryptocurrency trade. He had received a message with a link to a website on his WhatsApp number. “He clicked on the link and got introduced to some persons who on the pretext of helping him make profits, duped him of Rs 10 lakh,” police said.

Two cases were booked and investigation is on.