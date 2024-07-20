Hyderabad: AFA former and present commandants get medals

On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu conferred 94 Distinguished Service Decorations to the personnel of the Armed Forces and the Indian Coast Guard during the Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-2) at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 11:40 AM

Hyderabad: Air Marshal (retd) B Chandra Sekhar, former Commandant of the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Hyderabad, received the Param Vishisht Seva Medal. Additionally, current AFA Commandant, Air Marshal S Shrinivas has been honoured with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal for his exceptional services to the Indian Air Force (IAF), a press release said.

On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu conferred 94 Distinguished Service Decorations to the personnel of the Armed Forces and the Indian Coast Guard during the Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-2) at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi.

The decorations – 31 Param Vishisht Seva Medals (PVSMs), four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals (UYSMs), two Bar to Ati Vishisht Seva Medals (AVSMs), and 57 AVSMs – have been given to the personnel for distinguished service of exceptional order.

Having completed his schooling in Hyderabad and trained at the National Defence Academy, Air Marshal Chandra Sekhar embarked on a distinguished career as a helicopter pilot in the IAF, serving in various capacities for nearly 40 years, it said.

During his tenure in the training command and AFA, he played a pivotal role in modernizing training and skill development for all personnel within the IAF, it added.