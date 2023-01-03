Hyderabad: AIC-CCMB flags off innovation yatra for catalysing student innovations

The AIC-CCMB Yatra will visit colleges in Warangal and Siddipet districts between January 4 and 6 to promote entrepreneurship from smaller cities and towns of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Hyderabad: Atal Incubation Centre – CCMB, the startup incubator of Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), flagged off their innovation yatra titled AIC-CCMB Gran Tourismo (Grand Tour) for catalysing student innovations to drive India’s bio-economy, on Tuesday.

The AIC-CCMB Yatra will visit colleges in Warangal and Siddipet districts between January 4 and 6 to promote entrepreneurship from smaller cities and towns of Telangana, especially among students studying biotechnology, pharmacy, biology, and other streams.

Also Read IIT Hyderabad scientists within ‘InPTA’ paving way to charting Interstellar Weather

“India’s youngest state has created a pioneering ecosystem for start-ups yet, entrepreneurship in deep tech remains confined to large cities. We believe that innovation should not be confined by geography, or the lack of resources. Through this innovation yatra, we aim to promote innovators and entrepreneurs in the life sciences sector, engage with them in meaningful ways and provide them with a platform for their inventions,” Dr. Madhusudana Rao, CEO, AIC-CCMB said.

The Yatra will offer students from various colleges a chance for pre-incubation incentives, expert guidance, and even funding for their start-up. “In the long run, we hope to strengthen the entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem in every corner of Telangana,” he said.

Dr. Manjula Reddy, acting Director, CCMB said, “this program is a great initiative taken by AIC-CCMB to instil entrepreneurship in young research scholars across the state of Telangana.”

The AIC-CCMB’s Gran Tourismo will make stops at SR Engineering University and National Institute of Technology, Warangal, Surabhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Siddipet, BV Raju Institute of Technology, Narsapur and MLR Institute of Technology, Dundigal, Hyderabad.