Hyderabad: Air Force Academy celebrates Golden Jubilee

Hyderabad: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria asked the faculty at Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal and HQ Training Command to explore avenues for evolving new training methodologies, reshaping curriculum and incorporating new-gen aids to make officers future ready.

Participating in the AFA Golden Jubilee here on Tuesday, he addressed trainees and instructors of AFA during a training workshop and complimented the Academy for rendering yeoman service in imparting high quality training that provides the bedrock on which young flight cadets go on to become thorough professionals and military leaders.

Outlining contours of the emerging security scenario and underscoring requirements for IAF’s capability building and technological growth, the CAS urged trainees to imbibe IAF’s ethos, train hard to prepare for challenges that lie ahead and develop tri-service domain knowledge to fight future wars.

Bhadauria flew a sortie in PC-7 Mk-II trainer with one of the qualified flying instructors currently serving at AFA to mark the Golden Jubilee. He also unveiled a statue of the “Eternal Pilot” presented to the Academy by pioneers of 107 Pilots’ Course – the first course to undergo flying training at AFA and released an Indian Postal service Special Cover and Golden Jubilee medallion on the occasion.

