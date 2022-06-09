Hyderabad: Air Force Academy hosts graduation ceremony

Published Date - 04:57 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Hyderabad: To mark the successful completion of 107th Air Traffic Management & Air Laws (Basic) Course, a Graduation Ceremony was held at Air Traffic Control Officers Training Establishment (ATCOTE), Air Force Academy.

Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar, Commandant, Air Force Academy, was the Reviewing Officer.

The Air Traffic Management & Air Laws (Basic) Course is a six month long rigorous instructional programme aimed at training young commissioned officers in becoming qualified Air Traffic Controllers. The course curriculum is designed to impart ab-initio training on various facets of Air Traffic Services viz. Surface Movement Control, Aerodrome Control and Approach Control functions.

More than 35 Officers from the Armed Forces, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and one from Friendly Foreign Country (Sri Lanka Air Force) have successfully graduated as Aerodrome Controllers. Lieutenant Hansja Sharma was adjudged First in Order of Merit.

In his valedictory speech, the Air Marshal highlighted the critical role of Air Traffic Controllers in military aviation, and advised them to achieve the highest standards of professional excellence through integrity and diligence.

