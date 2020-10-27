Hyderabad airport extends e-boarding facility to international flights

The service is currently available for select international flights of IndiGo Airlines.

By | Published: 1:30 pm 1:37 pm

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), which was the first and only airport in India to offer truly end-to-end paperless e-boarding to domestic passengers, has now extended the facility to international flights, becoming the first airport in India to do so.

The service is currently available for select international flights of IndiGo Airlines. Hyderabad International Airport rolled out its e-boarding services for international flights after the government’s nod based on a rigorous and successful pilot programme.

As a key partner to this initiative, IndiGo Airlines became the maiden carrier to commence this facility when their Sharjah-bound passengers e-boarded themselves from Hyderabad on the 6E 1405 flight on October 2. Other scheduled international carriers operating out of Hyderabad are in the process of integration with the airport’s e-boarding system, which will be rolled out soon.

“Leveraging tech-enabled solutions to continuously elevate passenger experience is our key focus area. In Iine with this, we are delighted to announce that after about five years of successfully operating e-boarding for domestic flights, we have launched the e-boarding solution for international operations as well – another first for any Indian airport,” said Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .