Measures being taken at Hyderabad Airport to curb unauthorised cab services, touting menace

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 August 2024, 09:43 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has over 31 anti-touting security personnel at multiple touch points across the landside to prevent unauthorised operators from causing inconvenience to passengers.

In collaboration with the Telangana Police, a special patrol team has also been deployed to keep unauthorised operators at bay and 346 touting cases were reported to the RGIA Police Stations and RGIA Interception between January 1 and August 26.

The Hyderabad Airport said they have ensured that all authorized modes of transport are available round the clock, offering passengers a wide range of options. These include radio taxis like Meru and Skycabs, app based cabs like Ola and Uber, prepaid taxis, car rental services, EV vehicles, Pushpak buses, among others.

The real time availability of cabs on the display at the baggage belt area is available and display boards providing detailed information on the transport options are placed at all strategic touch points.

Passenger Service Associates are deployed at the cab zones to help passengers with assistance on information related to transport facilities and announcements are made at regular intervals informing passengers about multiple available transport options with an emphasis that they use only authorised transport services.

Near Aeroplaza, a dedicated help desk is also available to assist passengers with information and any other help for their commute. The TGSRTC Pushpak boarding point has also been relocated to pick up point D, reducing the distance for those opting for buses.

The airport authorities said that social media platforms are used to drive awareness and sensitise travellers to avoid using unauthorised cab services on an ongoing basis at regular intervals. The airport management had also sought intervention from the police to address the issue of touts.