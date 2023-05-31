Hyderabad: Alert RPF constable rescues woman

RPF constable K Sanitha displayed an exceptional presence of mind and rushing to the passenger's rescue, pulled her to safety.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:19 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hyderabad: An alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved the life of a woman passenger, who fell down while boarding a moving train at the Begumpet railway station.

Around 9 am on Tuesday, amidst the usual hustle and bustle of the station, the Lingampalli- Falaknuma MMTS train arrived at the station.

A woman passenger, Saraswathi who hurriedly tried to board the train, which had already picked up speed, lost her balance and was at a risk of falling in the gap between the train and the platform.

RPF constable K Sanitha, who was on duty on the platform, displayed an exceptional presence of mind and rushing to the passenger’s rescue, pulled her to safety. Other passengers who were present on the platform, also rushed to assist her.

For her swift response, Sanitha won accolades and the video of the incident went viral. Sanitha from Nalgonda district was appointed in Railway Protection Force in 2020 and posted at Begumpet railway station.

The RPF said under mission ‘Jeevan Raksha’, the RPF personnel, risking their own lives, saved two passengers in the year 2023. The RPF also requested passengers to report any instances of unsafe practices observed at railway stations or on trains to the nearest RPF personnel or through Railway Helpline No 139.