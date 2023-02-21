Works for Temporary Booking Office, RPF Office commences at Secunderabad Railway Station

The upgradation work of Secunderabad railway station is being undertaken as part of “Major Upgradation of Railway Stations” by the Ministry of Railways at a cost of nearly Rs.700 crore.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:38 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

(File Photo)

Hyderabad: Works for Temporary Booking Office and Railway Protection Force (RPF) Office commenced at the Secunderabad Railway Station, railway officials said here on Tuesday.

After completing the Topography survey and soil investigation as part of redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway station, works are proceeding rapidly for setting up of temporary offices so as to facilitate the construction of the main building area, without hindering the passenger services at the existing station.

In this regard, the foundation work for the setting up of both Temporary Booking Offices as well as new RPF building has commenced. These two structures are part of the utility shifting for undertaking the work at the main building site.

Simultaneously, to hasten the work at the main station building, plans for the new North Terminal, South Terminal, Multi Level Car Parking, Two Level Sky Concourse and FOBs have been submitted by the contractor. These are being finalised keeping in view the need to have station buildings which will meet the needs of the passengers for the next 40 years. Based on these, the structural design for these amenities will be finalised.

The upgradation work of Secunderabad railway station is being undertaken as part of “Major Upgradation of Railway Stations” by the Ministry of Railways at a cost of nearly Rs.700 crore.