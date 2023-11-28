Hyderabad: All educational institutions to be shut on Nov 29, 30 in view of Assembly Polls

All educational institutions in Hyderabad will be shut on Wednesday and Thursday in view of Telangana Assembly Elections, announced district Collector Anudeep Durishetty
Hyderabad: All educational institutions in the city will be closed for two days – November 29 and 30 in view of the State Assembly elections scheduled for November 30.
This was announced by Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty on X ( formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.
*In view of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, all educational institutions in Hyderabad district will remain closed on 29th and 30th Nov 2023.*
*Regular activities resume on 1 Dec 2023.*@TelanganaCS @CEO_Telangana
“In view of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, all educational institutions in Hyderabad district will remain closed on 29th and 30th November 2023. Regular activities resume on 1 December 2023,” Durishetty posted on X.