Hyderabad: Alpha Hotel becomes the Christmas hotspot

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:51 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Hyderabad: Alpha Hotel , one of the most iconic bakery cum restaurant in the twin city stands tall opposite Secunderabad Railway Station since 65 years. They are famous for their bakery items, Irani Chai, tea dust, and mouthwatering biryani.

During Christmas season their plum cakes and premium kaju cake are in high demand and are not to be missed. It has become a tradition since decades in and around the city to buy plum cakes from Alpha Hotel during the holidays.Apart from plum cakes they have 80 plus varieties of bakery item which are made fresh everyday. This includes pocket friendly delights such as sizzling hot samosas, puffs, dilpasand and pastries.