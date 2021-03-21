Hyderabad: Alwal Runners’ Club holds 10k, 5k run

In all, the event has seen more than 150 registrations and women accounted for 30 per cent of the registrations.

By | Published: 7:54 pm

Hyderabad: Alwal Runners’ Club conducted its flagship runs on Sunday from Bhavan’s School, Sainikpuri, as part of its first anniversary celebrations.

The half-marathon was flagged by Lt General PR Kumar (Retd. DGMO) and Mala Kumar, 10K by DR KLN Rao (Vijaya Diagnostics) while Aziz Tayyaba (Retd. Wing Commander) flagged off the 5K run.

In all, the event has seen more than 150 registrations and women accounted for 30 per cent of the registrations. The runs were staggered to adhere to social distancing norms and participants were given an eco-friendly medal. “The event is a volunteer-driven one and the intent is to spread the spirit of fitness and wellness,” said Apoorba Kumar, mentor, ARC.

ARC was initially formed to train a small team to complete a 5 km run. Later, many stuck to 10 km and 21 km training, which was halted due to Covid. The training resumed after the government allowed fitness clubs to be opened, he said adding that this is the second major event that ARC has held in March after successfully hosting `Saree Run’ as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations.

Hyderabad Runners president Abhijeet Madnurkar and B Jyoti Aparna, principal of Bhavan’s Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya, also participated.