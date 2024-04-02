5K run receives good response in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 07:21 PM

Khammam: A 5K run with the slogan ‘I Vote for Sure’ was organised here on Tuesday as part of the voter awareness programme and to highlight the importance of the right to vote received good response.

Officials of various departments, representatives of youth associations, students and youths participated in the 5K run in huge numbers displaying placards with slogans like ‘I Vote for Sure’. District Collector VP Gautham and Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi flagged off the run from Sardar Patel Stadium to Lakaram Park.

The Collector presented cash rewards to the four persons who came first in the run and administered a pledge to exercise the right to vote democratically.

The Collector said over one thousand youths participated in the 5K run and all of them must register their names as voters. April 14 was the last date for registration and if they registered names, they must go to the polling center and exercise their right to vote on May 13.

He said that everyone should know about the cVIGIL app, download it and report violations related to election code of conduct. Additional Collectors Sathya Prasad and Madhusudan Naik were present