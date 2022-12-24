Hyderabad: AMR Planet creates twin-cities’ tallest Christmas Tree

The AMR Planet, a mall in Secunderabad, has created a 50-feet tall Christmas tree and installed it in the mall which is open for visitors this Christmas season.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:19 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

50 feet Christmas Tree at AMR Planet

Hyderabad: The AMR Planet, a mall in Secunderabad, has created a 50-feet tall Christmas tree and installed it in the mall which is open for visitors this Christmas season. The mall which is situated in Moulali has over 40 retail stores besides a food court with 14 brands catering multiple cuisines.

Catering to the requirements of the entire family including the elderly, young and kids, the mall is instilling quality entertainment for all age groups in Secunderabad. It offers brands like Lifestyle, Style Union, Health & Glow, Bodyshop, Monte Carlo, Lee Cooper, US Polo, John Players, Zivame, Miniso, Ethnicity, Mochi, Crocs and Vision Express.

Also Read Christmas magic is back in Hyderabad

“We have launched AMR Planet recently and we are excited at the response we have received from the customers. To celebrate Christmas, we have installed Hyderabad’s tallest Christmas tree which is further going to delight the visitors,” said Rakesh Kumar Director Ideal Multiple.