| Hyderabad Anc Opens Its New Flagship Clinic At Gachibowli

Hyderabad: ANC opens its new flagship clinic at Gachibowli

Asha Neuromodulation Clinic leverages the path-breaking technology of deep transcranial magnetic stimulation in all its mental health and addiction recovery services

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:52 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Asha Neuromodulation Clinic leverages the path-breaking technology of deep transcranial magnetic stimulation in all its mental health and addiction recovery services

Hyderabad: Asha Neuromodulation Clinic (ANC), a leading mental health care provider, opened its new flagship clinic at Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Asha Neuromodulation Clinic Director Dr. MS Reddy said, “We are delighted to strengthen our footprints in Hyderabad, with the opening of our sixth flagship clinic in Gachibowli.

Asha Neuromodulation Clinic leverages the path-breaking technology of deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (deep TMS) in all its mental health and addiction recovery services, now available at the clinic’s out-patient department (OPD). These include therapy and long-term recovery for anxiety, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), smoking addiction, and other mental, emotional, and addiction disorders, according to a press release.

Besides Gachibowli, Asha Neuromodulation Clinic has two clinics at Banjara Hills and Dilsukhnagar in the city.

Also Read Dr Begum Fatima to be conferred with second highest civilian French honour