Dr Begum Fatima to be conferred with second highest civilian French honour

Dr Begum Fatima Shahnaz will be felicitated by Consul General of France, Bangalore, Thierry Berthelot during a special investiture ceremony at Alliance Française of Hyderabad on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Dr Begum Fatima Shahnaz will be felicitated by Consul General of France, Bangalore, Thierry Berthelot during a special investiture ceremony at Alliance Française of Hyderabad on Thursday

Hyderabad: Actor, writer, journalist, theatre and artistic director, and professor (emerita), Dr. Begum Fatima Shahnaz will be conferred with Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters), the second highest civilian French honour by the French Ministry of Culture for her significant contribution to Arts and Literature.

She will be felicitated by Consul General of France, Bangalore, Thierry Berthelot during a special investiture ceremony at Alliance Française of Hyderabad here on Thursday.

Hailing from royal Indian dynasties, Fatima Shahnaz is an actor from the Institut d’Arts Dramatiques Rene Simon in Paris, and an actor and theatre director of Off-Broadway theatre in New York, a press release said.

She completed her education with a stint at the legendary French school of cuisine, the Cordon Bleu and hopes to bring a new dimension to ‘nouvelle cuisine’ through innovations in Indo-French culinary arts.

Fatima Shahnaz is one among the new generation of international Indian writers, alumna with BA, MA and PhD from the Sorbonne University in Paris. Her works include Golconda, Khaki-poems on Pulwama, Saraswati, Shards, Prince of Tears, The New York Poems, Kaleidoscope Eyes, Tiger in the twilight and others.

Also Read Hyderabad: A haven for coffee connoisseurs