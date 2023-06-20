| Hyderabad Angered Over Harassment Of Traffic Cop Man Sets His Scooter On Fire

Angered over the alleged harassment of traffic police, a man set his scooter on fire at Shamshabad on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:31 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Hyderabad: Angered over the alleged harassment of traffic police, a man set his scooter on fire at Shamshabad on Tuesday afternoon.

Mohd Masiuddin, a resident of Shamshabad, was going on his Activa when the traffic police stopped and asked him to clear pending traffic challans.

After allegedly arguing with the traffic police, the man took a lighter and threw the burning lighter in the fuel tank of his vehicle. The policemen immediately doused the fire and alerted the local law and order police who took Masiuddin into custody.

A case is booked.