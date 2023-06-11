Hyderabad: Woman techie dies by suicide in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: A woman software professional died by suicide allegedly due to personal issues at Shamshabad.

According to the police, G Soundarya (25), a resident of Shamshabad worked with an MNC company, and was married to Abhinav of Sholapur Maharashtra in December 2022.

On Thursday night, Soundarya made a phone call to her husband who stays in Maharashtra saying she was going to a far off place and disconnected the call. Again, she made a phone call a few minutes later and told Abhinav that she was ending her life by jumping from the fifth floor of an under-construction building at Shamshabad.

Worried upon hearing it, Abhinav called up the police and informed them about it. By the time the police reached the spot, the woman had jumped from the building and sustained injuries. Soundarya was shifted to a hospital where she died while undergoing treatment on Saturday night.

“Abhinav and relatives told us that she slipped into depression after Abhinav lost his job. She had also complained to her friends and acquaintances that she had some relation related issues and was not interested to stay alive,” said Shamshabad police.

A case is registered and investigation going on.

