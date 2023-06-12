Basil Woods School of Hare Krishna Movement inaugurated in Hyderabad

Hare Krishna Movement Group on Monday made its foray into the field of education with the launch of Basil Woods School

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:24 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Basil Woods School inauguration by Somesh Kumar and Kumari Mithali Raj

Hyderabad: The Hare Krishna Movement Group on Monday made its foray into the field of education with the launch of Basil Woods School on a sprawling campus at Shamshabad, which was inaugurated by Chief Advisor to Chief Minister, Somesh Kumar and former captain of Indian women’s cricket team Mithali Raj.

Conceptualized by Hare Krishna Movement Group, the Basil Woods School will strive to deliver the best in class modern education while instilling Indian values and universal ethics. Under the umbrella of Basil Woods, the Group currently operates nine preschools and two K-12 schools in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Bhubaneswar, catering to more than 2000 children, a press release said.

Chanchalpathi Dasa Prabhu, Vice Chairman of Basil Woods India and The Akshaya Patra Foundation, president of Basil Woods and Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad, Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu and several other distinguished guests, key functionaries , parents and children were present in the inaugural function.

Speaking on the occasion Chanchalpathi Dasa Prabhu said, “Indian wisdom needs to be impressed on young minds in an age appropriate manner, while nurturing the scientific temper of current generation. Basil Woods is an attempt in that direction, where students appreciate the deeper and practical aspects of Indian wisdom and these aspects can have tremendous positive impact on their studies and life beyond schooling”.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu said “After creating a wider social impact through the initiatives like Akshaya Patra and cultural impact through our temples and preaching programs, we have entered into education which is a very important area of focus for our movement. We have been working with many school children in Hyderabad for more than a decade and now we have come up with our own school that aspires to meet the material and spiritual education of young children”.