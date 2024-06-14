Hyderabad: Angry drunk man climbs high-tension electriciy tower after tiff with wife

His wife scolded him for returning home drunk. Furious, Babu went to the nearest high-tension electricity tower on the Sankeshwar Bazaar road and climbed it.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 June 2024, 07:30 AM

Hyderabad: Unable to bear the harassment by his wife, a 25-year-old man, Mohan Babu, climbed on to a high-tension electricity tower at Sankeshwar Bazaar in Saidabad on Thursday.

Passersby noticed this and informed the local power department officials, who turned off the power supply. Police arrived at the spot and tried to persuade Babu to get down. As their persuasion failed, police personnel planned to climb the tower and bring him down themselves.

Noticing that police and power department officials were climbing the tower, Babu came down. He was detained and taken to the police station.

Babu told police that his wife was harassing him, following which he got angry and resorted to the act.

Police registered a petty case and handed Babu over to the family after counselling.