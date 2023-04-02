Hyderabad: Animal Warriors Conservation Society places water bowls to help birds

The AWCS, which has been placing water bowls in Hyderabad and Sangareddy districts for many years, has placed 56 bowls so far out of the 200 they purchased for this season

Published Date - 06:38 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

Water bowls kept ready at AWCS rehabilitation centre located in Patancheru.

Sangareddy: The Ameenpur-based Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS), known for its work in the conservation of birds, wildlife and stray animals in the State, is now on the job to quench the thirst of birds during summer.

The AWCS, which has been placing water bowls in Hyderabad and Sangareddy districts for many years, has placed 56 bowls so far out of the 200 they purchased for this season. They have covered Ameenpur, Kamkol, Lingampally in Sangareddy district, Gachibowli, Miyapur, Kondapur, Uppal, Nizampet, Puranapul, Kukatpally and the University of Hyderabad so far. The rest of the bowls will be placed this week covering many places. Apart from placing the water bowls, volunteers of the AWCS will assign the job of filling the water bowl to some responsible citizens in the locality after sensitising them on the importance of filling the bowl every day.

The response was good because the citizens were taking care of filling the water, AWCS founder Pradeep Nair said, adding that they had been doing the work for the last seven years. They had placed 1,800 bowls in these seven years. Though there was a need for placing more water bowls, Nair said they needed some financial support to extend the placing of bowls to more areas since each bowl costs them Rs.100.

Due to rising temperatures, the birds will die due to dehydration if there was no water available near their habitation. With increasing temperatures, the AWCS has been receiving over five alert calls from citizens on dehydrated birds every day. Nair said they would shift such birds to their rescue centre and release them once they recover. April and May were very key since water bodies would go dry during these two months.

Citizens can reach out to the helpline of AWCS at 96978 87888.

