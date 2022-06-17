Hyderabad: Aparna Urvi unveiled at Medchal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:28 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: Aparna Constructions and Estates Private Limited announced the launch of Aparna Urvi, a plotted development project at Dabirpur, Medchal in Hyderabad. This is their second plotted property launch within a span of one month and the third launch of the year. Earlier in May, the brand had announced its first plotted property of the fiscal, Aparna Dharti and in January it had launched Aparna Zenon, a residential luxury gated community.

Located in Dabirpur, Medchal, this lush space is surrounded by a quiet and peaceful neighbourhood in Medchal adjacent to the National Highway 44. This residential open plot project consists of 136 plots spread across 13.69 acres, starting at Rs 94 lakh.

Aparna Constructions and Estates director Rakesh Reddy said, “This is our third launch this year, and we will continue to expand aggressively. We have four more projects coming up this year, most of which will be located in the prime hotspots across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru.”

Aparna Urvi is located close to areas like Kompally, Genome Valley and it also has plots facing both East and West, which are inclusive of 40 & 60 feet roads to offer a spacious commute. The property has amenities like bore water supply connections with HDPE pipes, electrical connections with armored cables, and boundary wall solar fencing.