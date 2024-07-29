Hyderabad: Appointment of new power panel head by evening, says Revanth Reddy

The Supreme Court on July 16 directed the Telangana government to substitute retired Justice L Narasimha Reddy. A Bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud passed the direction after Justice Reddy decided not to continue as the chairman of the commission and bowed out.

Published Date - 29 July 2024

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy informed the Assembly that the State government would appoint a new chairman to head the commission to examine alleged irregularities in the power sector during the previous BRS government by Monday evening.

Speaking during a discussion on demand for grants on power, the Chief Minister said the government would be announcing the name of the chairman by evening.

“We asked the Chief Justice of the High Court to spare a sitting judge to head the commission. But he said that it was not possible. Hence we are looking for a retired judge,”he said.

Stating that the State government had constituted the Narasimha Reddy commission on the demand of the BRS, he alleged that the BRS leadership instead of cooperating with the panel approached the court to disband it.

“KCR is afraid of facing the panel, hence he approached the court to scrap the commission. If you have done nothing wrong you need not worry,”he said.

Accusing the BRS of spreading lies about the SC judgement, the Chief Minister clarified that the Apex court had not found fault in the appointment of the commission to prove the irregularities taken place during the previous governement, but had asked the State government to appoint a new chairman