BRS welcomes SC directions on inquiry commission on power purchases

KT Rama Rao said the Congress govt had ordered for a probe into the power purchases and also the Kaleshwaram project only to divert people's attention from the real issues plaguing the State under the new government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 08:24 PM

File photo of BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao welcomed the Supreme Court directions for replacement of retired Patna High Court Chief Justice L Narasimha Reddy as the one-man Commission of Inquiry (CoI) examining alleged irregularities in the power purchases during the tenure of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He said the State government should appoint an unbiased person to conduct a fair investigation.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, Rama Rao said the Congress government had ordered for a probe into the power purchases and also the Kaleshwaram project only to divert people’s attention from the real issues plaguing the State under the new government. “The government constituted these commissions only to seek political vendetta against the BRS. They cannot prove their allegations as there are no irregularities,” he said.

He said if the Congress wanted to prove better than the previous BRS government, it should perform better and fulfill all its electoral promises. He stated that people from all sections of the society including farmers, women, unemployed youth and others were realising the Congress’ deceit.

Former Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MLAs KP Vivekananda, Chinta Prabhakar and K Sanjay also welcomed the apex court’s directions, stating that the observations made by Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud were a slap on the face of the A Revanth Reddy government. They stated that the Supreme Court directions have only lent support to their argument that the Congress government appointed the inquiry commissions only to cause disrepute to the previous BRS regime, especially Chandrashekhar Rao.