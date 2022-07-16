Hyderabad: Armed robbery attempt on truck at Shamshabad fails

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:27 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Hyderabad: In a suspected armed robbery attempt, unidentified persons opened fire on a moving truck carrying an iron load at Tukkuguda in Shamshabad on the city outskirts on Saturday night.

None were hurt and the police suspect work of robbery gangs.

Sources said the suspects who came in a car opened two rounds of fire, damaging the front windshield of the truck. The driver escaped unhurt in the attack.

The suspects fled from the spot after the failed attempt.

On receiving information, the Shamshabad police reached the spot and took up investigation.

Three special teams have been formed to identify and nab the suspects.