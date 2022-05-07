Hyderabad: Arvind Kumar inspects SNDP works at Nagole, Bandlaguda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:25 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar inspected the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works that are underway at Nagole and Bandlaguda. After inspecting the works taken up to revamp the stormwater drains, he also inspected the infrastructure development taken up under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

During his visit, Arvind Kumar was accompanied by Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd (MRDCL) Chairman and LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy and other senior officials from various departments.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter he said the ‘Heritage Walk’ this Sunday will be an interesting one and asked people to participate in it.

“Reminder for #Hyderabad Heritage walks @7 am tomorrow from #Charminar, (Spot registration on). Covering structures built in Qutb Shahi, Mughal and Asaf Jahi periods. It’s a 1.2 km interesting walk It’s followed by Breakfast at #Chowmahalla @ 8:30 am,” he tweeted.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .