Hyderabad: ASCI Foundation Day lecture on December 6

Hyderabad: Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) Department and Information Technology, Electronics & Communications Department, will deliver the ASCI’s 66th Foundation Day Lecture at 5.15 pm on December 6.
The title of the lecture is ‘Making Policies Work: Examples from Telangana‘.