Hyderabad: ASI held for sexually abusing minor

Hyderabad: An Assistant Sub Inspector working with the Railway Protection Security Force Maharashtra who allegedly sexually abused a minor girl for over two years was arrested by the police on Saturday.

Thankachan Lalu alias Lallu Sebastian (47) worked as ASI with the RPSF Maharashtra and stays at Anandbagh in Malkajgiri. “The man sexually abused a tenth standard student staying in his colony on several instances for last two years,” said the Malkajgiri police. On a complaint by the parent of the victim the police booked a case and arrested him. Three years ago, the man was arrested by the Musheerabad police in connection with a murder case and remanded. The case is under trail.

