Hyderabad: Aspirant allegedly ends life over low scores in Group IV Exams

The woman B Shirisha (24) , a native of Mahbubabad stayed at a hostel in Chikkadpally.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 February 2024, 02:03 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A government job aspirant died by suicide at a hostel in Chikkadpally allegedly depressed over scoring low marks in Group IV exams.

The woman had scored low marks in Group IV conducted by TSPSC and slipped into depression, which might have led her to take the extreme step, Chikkadpally police said.

Soon after the incident on Friday night the police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem examination. A case is registered.