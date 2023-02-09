Hyderabad: At 34.6°C, Borabanda records highest maximum temperature

04:16 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: The summer hasn’t set in yet, and the city is already sweltering in the extreme heat.

The mercury soared to 33.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with Borabanda recording a peak temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius. Many areas of the city including Uppal, Kapra, Qutubullapur, Serilingampally, Khairathabad, Shaikpet, Asifnagar, Bahadurpura, and Saidabad, too reeled under scorching heat as temperature breached the 32-degree mark.

The forecast by the India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H) indicated significantly warm days ahead for the next four days.

However, nights could be comfortable as temperatures will hover around 14 degree Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius in most areas.

A report by Telangana State Development Planning Society states that diurnal variations of maximum temperature during summer shows the day temperature gradual rise from 11.30 am to 3.30 pm, and post 4.30 pm, the temperature shows a sudden fall of 6 deegree Celsius to 8 degrees Celsius in two hours from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.