Hyderabad: Student goes missing in Uppal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Hyderabad: A student has gone missing from Uppal three days ago.

K Rohith Manoj, (19) a resident of Madhura Nagar in Uppal on Sunday evening went along with his mother Padmavathi to Ramanthapur TV studio. After dropping his mother, Rohith told her that he will come home. Later, in the night when the woman returned home, she could not find him,” said Uppal police.

Following a complaint, the Uppal police registered a man missing case and are making efforts to trace him. The police sought help of the public and urged the citizens to inform the police control room if they come across the man.