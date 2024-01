Hyderabad athlete Sailaja clinches triple gold medals at Masters Games State Championship

Hyderabad athlete Y Sailaja Rao won three gold medals – on each in 100m run, 5K walk and shotput events in 70 age group of the 6th Masters Games Men & Women State Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 11:51 PM

Hyderabad’s Y Sailaja Rao after her gold medal triumphs.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad athlete Y Sailaja Rao won three gold medals – on each in 100m run, 5K walk and shotput events in 70 age group of the 6th Masters Games Men & Women State Championship held at Gymkhana Ground Secunderabad on Monday.

Results: Shotput: 35 Womens: 1. G Durga (hyd) (8.19m), 2. A Pavani (RR) (5.70m), 3. M Srilatha (Hyd) (5.00m); 45 Mens: 1. P David Raju (Hyd) (10.45m), 2. D Anjayulu (RR) (9.85m), 3. Mohammed Bin Saleh (Hyd) (8.71m); 65 Mens: 1. V Shanker Dev (Warangal) (8:93m), 2. T Sowtham (RR) (8.28m), 3. P Srinivas Reddy (Hyd) (8:26m); 70 Mens: 1. T Yesuratman (Hyd) (9.71m), 2. P Ranga Rao (RR) (7.41m), 3. D Seshadri (Medak) (7.32m); 70 Womens: 1. Y Sailaja Rao (Hyd) (2.96m), 2. M Leelavathi (Medchal) (2.56m), 3. K Radhika (Warangal) (2.49m); 800m Run: 35 Womens: 1. Subhamitra Chatterji (Medchal/RR) (3.04s), 2. M Srilatha (Hyd) (3.54s), 3. A Pavani (RR) (4.01s); 55 Mens: 1. Akram Khan (Hyd) (2.59s), 2. R Prabhulaiah (Warangal) (3:04s), 3. S Sashidhar (Medak); 60 Mens: 1. S Sunder Rajan (Warangal) (4.09s), 2. Vijaya Shaskar Raju (Nalgonda) (4.41s), 3. G Satya Prakash (RR) (4.51s); 5k walk: 70 Womens: 1. Y SailajaRao (Hyd) (50.13s), 2. Umar Rani (RR) (53. 05s), 3. Leelavathi (Hyd) (55. 40s).

