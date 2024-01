Saharsha emerges winner of BSCA 9th Pro64 Classical

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 06:30 PM

Medal winners of the chess championship.

Hyderabad: Challa Saharsha emerged winner of the BSCA 9th Pro64 Classical held at BS Chess Academy Prize, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Saharsha sealed top spot ahead of CR Rithik and K Samarateja, who occupied second and third places respectively in the championship.

Results: Rankings: 1. Challa Saharsha, 2. CR Ritvik, 3. K Samarateja, 4. Tijil Singh, 5. B Vishwajith Sai, 6. Hriday Mundada, 7. Nidhish Shyamal, 8. Gade Sharanya, 9. Rishi Pallagani, 10. Ayush Yadav; U-7: Boys: 1. Rigved Reddy; Girls: 1. Zaynab Neem Sultan; U-9: Boys: 1. Shreyan Thipparthi, 2. Arjun Krishnan Somanchi, 3. Tanishq Ekula; Girls: 1. Vamshika Boga; U-11: Boys: 1. Advik Reddy Moate, 2. Manas Arun Sritej Devabakthuni, 3. Vrishank Meduri; Girls: 1. Sri Varshini Tanmai Tadinala; U-13: Boys: 1. Shravan Ambaru, 2. Arnav Krishna Sripadam, 3. Krithik Reddy; Girls: 1. Sreesha Kandi, 2. Nishta Nagidi.