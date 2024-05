Satvik, Ritvik in joint lead at 4th Marvel International Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 11:05 PM

Hyderabad: Andabatla Satvik and CR Ritvik are in joint lead with 6 points from as many rounds in the 4th Marvel International Below 1800 FIDE Rated Chess Tournament at Johnson Grammar School, Mallapur, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Fakir Majhi, Mayank Ranade, Harshavardhanachari and Arnav Pradhan are in the second spot with 5.5 points each.

Results: Round 6: Arnav Pradhan (5.5) drew with Fakir Majhi (5.5), CR Ritvik (6) bt G.Kesavan (5), Ravi Palsule (5) lost to Andabatla Satvik (6), Suresh Duvvala (5) drew with Harshavardhana Chari (5.5), Adhyayan Banerjee (5) drew with Srikara Darbha (5), Rohan Kumar (5) drew with Nagasri Saikanth (5), Mayank Ranade (5.5) bt GV Srinivasa Rao (4.5), Karyasheel (5) drew with Viswajit Sai (5).