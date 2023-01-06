Hyderabad: Awareness programme on incubation, networking held at MLRIT

Students showcased ideas and promoted their prototypes to Ramjee Pallela and board members of Atal Incubation Centre

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Hyderabad: The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) Hyderabad in association with Atal Incubation Centre (AIC-CCMB) here on Friday organized an awareness programme on incubation and networking for student entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the occasion, MLRIT Secretary Marri Rajasekhar Reddy said to promote student inventions and create commercial goods through entrepreneurial activities, the Institute has established the CIE.

Atal Incubation Centre CEO Ramjee Pallela said the awareness programme organised in collaboration with MLRIT was a good opportunity for students to showcase their hidden talents. Principal K Srinivas Rao said the event attracted over 100 students and selected ones developed solutions to social issues that were effective.

Students showcased ideas and promoted their prototypes to Ramjee Pallela and board members of Atal Incubation Centre Dr. Nalam Madhusudhana Rao and COO Rithika Mallempalli. MLRIT Chairman Marri Laxman Reddy and CIE in-charge Balram Yelamasetti, students and faculty members took part in the event.