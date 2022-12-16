| Hyderabad International Conference On Materials And Manufacturing Begins At Mlrit

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:48 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Hyderabad: A two-day International Conference on Advancements in Materials and Manufacturing (ICAAMM 2022) organised by Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) began here on Friday.

The event provided an opportunity for researchers across the globe working in material science and material engineering to share their ideas and establish multidisciplinary collaboration through online mode.

MLRIT chairman Marri Laxman Reddy along with MLRIT principal K Srinivas Rao inaugurated the conference in which Centre for Materials Joining & Research director and faculty of Engineering & Technology, Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu, Prof. V Balasubramanian took part as the chief guest.

MLRIT secretary Marri Rajashekhar Reddy said that these kinds of conferences would provide a platform for researchers and students to showcase their talent.