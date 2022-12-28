Hyderabad: MLRIT published 104 utility patents in 2022

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:48 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Hyderabad: In a unique achievement, the city-based Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) has published 104 utility patents in 2022, a press release on Wednesday said.

The senior management at MLRIT said that 104 utility patents was the highest number in entire Telangana. “It has been made possible because MLRIT supports faculty in conducting qualitative research and develop innovative concepts,” officials said.

With focussed approach, Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre (IPFC) was established at MLRIT in 2020. The IPFC mentors faculty and students to convert their ideas into secured marketable products by proper filing of various forms of IPRs such as Utility patent, Industrial Design, Copyright, etc.

Marri Raja Shekar Reddy, Secretary, MLRIT said “In addition to our faculty and students, we are offering our IP services to all academic institutes, MSMEs, startups, entrepreneurs, etc., We have focused on finding solutions for real-time problems , with a motto to help general public to improvise their nature of work”.

Head, IPFC, Dr. Vivek Anand, Principal, MLRIT Dr. K Srinivas Rao also congratulated the faculty and students.