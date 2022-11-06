Hyderabad: Baba Khan’s Mujra party turns premature, lands him in jail again

Hyderabad: Baba Khan’s celebrations at the closure of rowdy sheet against him by the police, turned out to be premature.

The mistake he committed was to organise a mujra party to celebrate and have eunuchs perform on the occasion. The police who had closed the rowdy sheet against Baba Khan in the belief that he has reformed himself, were back. They bundled him along with his friends at the party and shifted them to the police station.

The incident happened at Shamshabad when acting on a tip off, a team of Cyberabad Special Operations Team raided Saleem Farm House and found Baba Khan throwing a mujra party with four eunuchs to celebrate the closing down of his rowdy sheet. In the raid, the police not only arrested 52 persons but also seized four daggers and hookah pots.

Among the 52 persons arrested by the police were Yaseen, Mahaboob, Azhar and Sohail against whom rowdy sheets are maintained at Mailardevpally police station. All the persons were handed over to Shamshabad police station.