Hyderabad: Bajrang Dal activists try to enter Gandhi Bhavan

In the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress in its manifesto reportedly mentioned banning Bajrang Dal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Thu - 4 May 23

Hyderabad: Activists of theon Wednesday stormed Gandhi Bhavan protesting the Congress comparing the Bajrang Dal to the Popular Front of India (PFI).

In the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress in its manifesto reportedly mentioned banning Bajrang Dal. The activists descended at Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress headquarters, in small batches with the initial batch trying to get inside the office. However, the police personnel deployed at Gandhi Bhavan overpowered and bundled them into vehicles and shifted them to different police stations.

Adequate police personnel were deployed at Gandhi Bhavan since morning following a protest call given by the Bajrang Dal.

