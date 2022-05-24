Telangana Congress leaders object Revanth’s casteist remarks

Hyderabad: A few State Congress leaders raised objections and differed with TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s remarks that Reddy community members were more competent as leaders over other castes.

AICC Programme Implementation Committee Chairman A Maheshwar Reddy on Tuesday said there were no differences between Reddy and Velama communities.

“TPCC president Revanth Reddy remarks that Reddy’s are more competent as leaders are made in his personal capacity and it should not be considered as Congress party statement. I differ with his opinion,” said Maheshwar Reddy while addressing media persons at Gandhi Bhavan.

The TPCC president while speaking at a meeting in Karnataka on Sunday had said that Reddy’s were experts in politics and good at ruling.

Taking serious objections to the TPCC president’s remarks, Maheshwar Reddy said leaders from different castes and communities had worked in Congress party.

“Congress strives for social justice and has elevated people from different castes to higher positions. Those, who joined the Congress recently are not aware of the party’s history and ideologies,” said Maheshwar Reddy in a dig at the TPCC president.

Former MP V Hanumanth Rao also found fault with Revanth Reddy’s remarks and said he would take up the issue with the party high command and State leaders. “It was not wise on Revanth Reddy’s part to make such comments,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy refused to comment on the TPCC president’s remarks. “I represent all castes and communities and I do not want to comment on the matter,” said Jagga Reddy.

