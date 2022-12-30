Hyderabad: TTD-run Balaji temples make all arrangements for darshan on Vaikunta Ekadasi

More than 50,000 devotees from all over the city are expected to have darshanam at the temple.

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi on January 2, the management of TTD-run Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temples at Himayathnagar and Jubilee Hills are making all arrangements and organising various activities and rituals for the deity. It is also ensuring necessary arrangements to provide hassle-free darshan to thousands of devotees, who will throng the temple on the auspicious day, according to a press release.

G Jaganmohanacharyulu, Assistant Executive Officer, TTD, said, “Dedicated to the Lord Vishnu, Vaikuntha Ekadashi is one of the auspicious days for Hindus. On the holy day, people conduct and take part in special prayers, yagnas and also attend discourses at Vishnu temples across the world.” The AEO appealed to the devotees, who are coming to temple for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan to wear masks which is discretionary.

More than 50,000 devotees from all over the city are expected to have darshanam at the temple. “In normal days, we perform ‘Suprabhatham’ in the morning, but in these auspicious months of Dhanurmasam we perform ‘Thiruppavai’ for the God. Sarva darshan will start from 2 am onwards.