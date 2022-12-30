Hyderabad: ‘Numaish’ all set to start on January 1

Joint Wheel at Numaish, Hyderabad (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The 82nd All-India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as ‘Numaish‘ is all set to start on Sunday, January 1 at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally.

Massive fool-proof arrangements have been made to ensure the annual exhibition is conducted in a safe and pleasant environment, members of the Exhibition Society said on Friday. This year’s Numaish will have a special focus on women’s empowerment. To display the works of women entrepreneurs, the Exhibition Society has collaborated with DWCRA (Development of Women and children in Rural Areas), Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) and similar organisations, in allocating the stalls.

This year, the Numaish will also showcase vegetarian food with the Exhibition society deciding to provide special stalls that serve vegetarian options in South Indian cuisine.