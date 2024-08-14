Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda inaugurates a ‘Phygital’ branch at Chanda Nagar

A phygital branch is a mix of digital and physicl branch where self-service and assisted service models are integrated for the convenience of customers. This is the first Phygital branch of the BoB in Telangana and second in the country. The first one was inaguurated in Mumbail in July last

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 August 2024, 07:23 PM

Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda’s Executive Director Sanjay Vinayak Mudaliar has inaugurated a ‘phygital’ branch at Chanda Nagar where self-service and assisted service models are integrated to meet the diverse requirements of customers. This is the Bank’s second ‘phygital’ branch to be launched in the country.

Hyderabad Zonal head and General Manager Ritesh Kumar and others were present. Speaking on the occasion, Mudaliar said the first phygital branch in Hyderabad provides the customers freedom to complete their banking transactions at any time of the day in a non-intrusive manner. At the same time, it is backed by the familiarity and comfort of a physical branch for customers that require assistance.

The Bank is targeting to launch seven such ‘phygital’ branches as a pilot project across the country. These branches merge the familiarity of brick-and-mortar establishments with the efficiency of cutting-edge technology. The Bank opened its first phygital branch at Horniman Circle in Mumbai in July last.