Hyderabad-based band soars through local music circuit in no time

The six-piece ensemble features Prem Sagar Siddoju (vocals and bass guitar), who has been a part of singer Revanth’s team, Ram Manoj Patnaik (vocals), Nandith Mishra (guitar), Aravind Kanaparthi (keys), Jayanth (drums) who plays for ‘Indian Idol 3 Telugu’, and Sound Engineer, Harryson Peter.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 22 June 2024, 11:58 PM

Hyderabad: A new entrant in the Hyderabad regional scene, Chitrapuri Talkies has soared through the local music circuit within no time. With a penchant for innovation, the Hyderabad-based Telugu contemporary band challenges conventions, blending diverse genres, themes, and playing styles to create exceptional music.

Together, they bring a diverse mix of influences, ranging from re-harmonisation and melodic paraphrasing to intricate orchestration, creating a sound that is both fresh and memorable. Prem, who has been in the music scene for a decade, reflects on the journey, “We performed 200 shows in the city last year alone. Back in 2017, it used to be difficult to enter into the band scene, now it is difficult to sustain.”

The band’s name, Chitrapuri Talkies, is a nod to the world of cinema — ‘Chitrapuri’ means a place of films and ‘Talkies’ refers to a theatre.

This film influence is evident in their music, which combines familiar songs with innovative elements, leaving a lasting impact on their listeners. While delighting in reviving nostalgic old classics, the band also adeptly balances performing contemporary commercial hits, catering to the discerning tastes of their Hyderabad audience. “Hyderabad audiences are quite demanding; they insist on commercial songs and thoroughly enjoy them too,” Prem chuckles.

As the band approaches its second anniversary this September, it is all set to make a splash in the indie music scene with surprise sets planned in the city. “We’re going to make a big impact and stay around for the long haul. Keep an eye out,” says Prem, who is also a songwriter and music producer.

Further, the band also envisions international tours, possibly starting this year. For updates on their upcoming shows, one can check their website at https://chitrapuritalkiestheband. com/index.html#, and also explore their YouTube channel, where they feature their unique musical compositions.